WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry and Meghan with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images The new parents with baby Archie two days after his May 6 birth.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A close-up of baby Archie during his first photocall with his parents.

Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal Archie meets Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, along with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother.

Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal/AFP/Getty Images Harry, Meghan and Archie flanked by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Windsor Castle on the day of Archie's christening on July 6, 2019.

Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal/AFP/Getty Images The family of three on the day of Archie's christening.

Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal Prince Charles and Harry look at Archie on the day of his christening.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan, Archie and Harry attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Harry was competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan holds Archie at the the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Archie visits Cape Town during a royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.

Pool via Getty Images Archie, Meghan and Harry at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.

Pool via Getty Images A close-up of Archie meeting Desmond Tutu.

Pool via Getty Images The family on their tour of South Africa.