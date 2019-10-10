A record number of solo Australian Indigenous artists have been nominated for ARIA Awards in 2019, with one of the most diverse lists of acts under the spot in recent years.

Thelma Plum, Baker Boy, Briggs, Dan Sultan and Jessica Mauboy are nominated in major categories with Thelma up for six gongs including Best Female Artist and Album of the Year for her debut record Better in Blak.

First-time nominee Baker Boy, who raps in his native language Yolngu Matha, has three nods while Dan Sultan and Jess Mauboy are close behind on two nominations. Briggs has claimed one nomination under the Best Video category for Life Is Incredible feat. Greg Holden. The all-star Indigenous clip features footy legend Adam Goodes, Michael O’Loughlin and George Rose, playwright Nakkiah Lui and Sapphires actor Shari Sebbens.