The 2019 ARIA Awards on Wednesday marked the celebration of another year of Australian music. From the touching speeches to the show-stopping looks on the red carpet, the industry’s night of nights had many moments that had fans and entertainers talking.

Here are four big moments from the 2019 ARIAs. Tones And I Wins Big

Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images Tones and I, also known as Toni Watson, at the 2019 ARIA Awards in Sydney.

The busker from Byron Bay was nominated in eight categories this year, and went on to win four of those on Wednesday night. She took home the Best Female Artist, Best Breakthrough Artist and Best Pop Release gongs for her chart-topper ‘Dance Monkey’, as well as Best Independent Release for her song ‘The Kids Are Coming’. The singer, whose real name is Toni Watson, was applauded for her moving speech about embracing who you truly are.

Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images Tones and I performs during the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019.

“Sometimes I don’t that that I’m the most relatable female artist. I’m not into make-up or dresses, or typically girly things,” she said on stage at The Star in Sydney. “But, to me, those things don’t really define what it is to be a female artist in this industry anymore. “It’s being brave and courageous, and true to yourself. No one could have ever prepared me for the whole world judging me and comparing me to other artists. But what’s most important is that you have to be a good person and care about others and carry yourself well. And thank you to Australia, for letting me know I’m okay just the way that I am.” Guy Sebastian’s Emotional Speech

Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images Guy Sebastian at the 2019 ARIAs.

The former Australian Idol winner was the host of the awards night, and also took out the award for Song Of The Year. When accepting the prize for his track, ‘Choir’, the 38-year-old paid tribute to late friend and band member Luke Liang, whom the song is about. “I cry probably 80 per cent of the times I sing this song,” said Guy. “It’s about Luke Liang, such a great friend of all of ours, [who] played in our band.”

Hilltop Hoods’ Controversial Remark The Australian hip-hop group won the first award of the evening for Best Live Act, and brought the shock-factor to their acceptance speech. After their standard thank you’s, founding member Suffa, aka Matthew Lambert, said: “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself”. The controversial phrase has been very prominent on social media, referring to late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein who died in August while in prison.

Sophie Monk’s Red Carpet Appearance Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk turned heads when she arrived on the red carpet.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Sophie Monk arrives for the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star.

The 39-year-old wore a black Velani gown for music’s night of nights, but it was more than the dress that sent social media into a frenzy. Sophie’s entourage operated leaf blowers as she posed for photographers. Social media had a lot to say about it.

sophie monk does not have her own air blowers following her around omg #ARIAspic.twitter.com/ADdxaHGXQ5 — cailin 🥀 (@cailin_sb) November 27, 2019

Did Sophie Monk seriously bring leaf blowers to the arias 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Katey (@KateyTaara) November 27, 2019

I hope to be this extra one day 😂 https://t.co/gneISBZUzO — ♋️Harley_Laina♋️ (@HarleyGower) November 27, 2019