With eight nominations including ‘Song of the Year’ for her chart-topping hit ‘Dance Monkey’, Tones and I knew all eyes would be on her at the 2019 ARIA Awards on Wednesday. The musician, who real name is Toni Watson, revealed the very personal reason she chose a near-fluro green coat emblazoned with the name of her song, ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

Speaking to Angus O’Loughlin and Jules Sebastian on the red carpet as part of the official ARIAs and Swarovski live stream, the singer said she selected this look as the bright colour would “distract” spectators from noticing she wasn’t wearing “a dress and heels” like other female musicians.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Tones and I wore a green coat emblazoned with the name of her song, The Kids Are Coming.