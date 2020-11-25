The ARIA Awards may be streamed virtually this year, but celebrities are still dressing to impress from the comfort of their lounge rooms. Photos shared on Twitter show Amy Shark in her shower cap, Tones and I riding her bike, Isaiah Firebrace relaxing in a fluffy bath robe and Graace glowing in a gold face mask on her couch.

Some stars involved their pets on Wednesday morning, including Tash Sultana with her dog and The Wiggles’ Emma Watkins with two cute goats.

This goes down as the GOAT #ARIAsAtHome Red Carpet moment @Emma_Wiggle who is wearing @swarovski.



How cute are Dolce and Peaches!!!!



We can't wait to see her perform tonight at the #ARIAs as part of the #HelenReddy tribute on the Nine Network!#SwarovskiXARIAs@youtubemusicpic.twitter.com/cjsi2oQJJL — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) November 24, 2020

This year’s ARIAs, hosted by Delta Goodrem, will take place at The Star in Sydney. However, due to COVID-19, there will be no red carpet or live audience and instead, the show will be broadcast live on television and online. Billie Eilish, Sam Smith and Sia are amongst the performers on the night, while Marcia Hines, Kate Ceberano, Christine Anu, Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy, Kate Miller-Heidke, Samantha Jade, Dami Im and more will perform ‘I Am Woman’ as a tribute to Helen Reddy.