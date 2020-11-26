Channel 9 Tim Minchin and Kate Ceberano drop double F-bombs while presenting at the 2020 ARIA Awards.

The ARIAs Awards copped criticism in 2019 for cutting powerful acceptance speeches and snubbing diverse artists from the TV broadcast - a contrast to the 2020 show indeed.

Australia’s annual music awards on Wednesday did not hold back or censor the ceremony - even letting two F-bombs go to air when Tim Minchin and Kate Ceberano presented the Best Female award.

While discussing the devastating impacts COVID-19 left on the shuttered live music industry, the two presenters urged the Australian public to support local musicians by going to gigs when tours start again.

“Do please buy a fucking ticket,” Tim quipped.

A stunned Kate replied, “That’s right! Buy a fucking ticket” followed by a lot of giggles and a hug from Tim.

Sampa the Great ended up winning the Best Female Artist gong and also took home the Best Independent Release and Best Hip-Hop awards.

The Melbourne-based artist, who was born in Zambia and raised in Botswana, called out systemic racism in the music industry during her ARIA performance filmed in Botswana.



She called for greater diversity amongst music industry leaders and took aim at the ARIAs for cutting her acceptance speech from the live broadcast last year.

“This industry, for people like me. Diversity, equity in your ARIA boards,” she rapped. “To my people I say... we are our own. Freedom.”