Fans Freak Out At Ariana Grande Rehearsing For The Grammys With BTS

Ariana Grande + BTS + the 62nd annual Grammy Awards = Mass excitement. The “thank u, next” superstar on Wednesday tweeted an image of herself alongside K-pop group BTS as they rehearsed for performances at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday. “look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)” Grande wrote in a tweet that has more than 1 million likes and 400,000 retweets.

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

BTS member Yoongi, also known as Suga, was not in the photo, likely because he snapped it, but some fans quickly edited him into the picture:

BTS is slated to appear at the Grammys alongside Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in a performance called “Old Town Road All-Stars.” The performance also is set to feature Diplo and 13-year-old country star Mason Ramsey, who also have remixed the Lil Nas X hit “Old Town Road” at some point. Grande’s tweet added to the growing Grammys excitement on social media ― especially about BTS ― as the awards show nears. Here’s what some had had to say:

