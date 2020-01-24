Fans Freak Out At Ariana Grande Rehearsing For The Grammys With BTS

Ariana Grande + BTS + the 62nd annual Grammy Awards = Mass excitement.
The “thank u, next” superstar on Wednesday tweeted an image of herself alongside K-pop group BTS as they rehearsed for performances at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday.
“look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)” Grande wrote in a tweet that has more than 1 million likes and 400,000 retweets.
BTS member Yoongi, also known as Suga, was not in the photo, likely because he snapped it, but some fans quickly edited him into the picture:
BTS is slated to appear at the Grammys alongside Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in a performance called “Old Town Road All-Stars.” The performance also is set to feature Diplo and 13-year-old country star Mason Ramsey, who also have remixed the Lil Nas X hit “Old Town Road” at some point.
Grande’s tweet added to the growing Grammys excitement on social media ― especially about BTS ― as the awards show nears. Here’s what some had had to say: