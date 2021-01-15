Armie Hammer Responds To Instagram DM Scandal, Withdraws From Movie Role

Days after rumours began circulating on social media about Armie Hammer sending direct messages calling himself a “cannibal” and fantasising about drinking blood, the actor has issued a not-quite response.

The 34-year-old actor evaded addressing the situation’s specifics in a statement to E! News and withdrew his participation in an upcoming film, “Shotgun Wedding.”

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in the statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

A production spokesperson for the film told Variety in a separate statement that “Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Hammer’s response follows several alleged victims sharing on social media what they claim to be graphic sexual direct messages sent by the actor on Instagram.

In a series of unverified messages alleged to be sent by Hammer, the “Rebecca” actor appears to say he’s “100% a cannibal,” and is interested in drinking blood and kink-based relationships.