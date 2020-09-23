As US Surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Experts Warn Of 'Perfect Storm' Flu Season

More than 200,000 people have now died of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US reached the grim pandemic milestone on Tuesday — amid growing concerns among medical professionals of a potential “perfect storm” for both COVID-19 and influenza infections as temperatures begin to dip in the Western Hemisphere.

Doctors have been advising that adults and children older than 6 months get a flu vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the risk of catching the flu and to reduce the severity of symptoms if a person does get infected.

Though the flu vaccine will not protect someone from being infected with COVID-19, experts say it will reduce the odds of someone contracting both viruses at the same time. Fewer influenza cases will also reduce the burden on an overtaxed health care system.