Ash Barty's Surprise Disney Gig After Australian Open First-Round Victory

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images Australia's Ash Barty celebrates her victory against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their women's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2020.

After winning her Australian Open first-round match on Monday evening, Ash Barty has more exciting news as far as her career is concerned. The 23-year-old Australian tennis player has teamed up with Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ for its new Disney+ DNA feature that launched on Tuesday. Ash is one of three famous ambassadors of the online experience, that helps people discover which three Disney characters truly represent who they are as a person through an interactive test measuring reactions to various film scenes.

“When they asked me if I’d be willing to take a Disney+ DNA test to prove what I was really made of, I said hakuna matata,” the sports star said in an official statement announcing her role on Tuesday. “I have always loved Simba and Moana. But when I found out that I was 56%

The Hulk I was a bit surprised. Even though I didn’t know much about the big green guy I realised we shared some similarities... I’d like to think I have a bit of

his endurance, determination and superhuman strength!”

Disney+ Rove McManus, Ash Barty and Ricki-Lee Coulter are fronting the Disney+DNA campaign.