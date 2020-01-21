Ash Barty's Surprise Disney Gig After Australian Open First-Round Victory

After winning her Australian Open first-round match on Monday evening, Ash Barty has more exciting news as far as her career is concerned.
The 23-year-old Australian tennis player has teamed up with Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ for its new Disney+ DNA feature that launched on Tuesday.
Ash is one of three famous ambassadors of the online experience, that helps people discover which three Disney characters truly represent who they are as a person through an interactive test measuring reactions to various film scenes.
“When they asked me if I’d be willing to take a Disney+ DNA test to prove what I was really made of, I said hakuna matata,” the sports star said in an official statement announcing her role on Tuesday.
“I have always loved Simba and Moana. But when I found out that I was 56%
The Hulk I was a bit surprised. Even though I didn’t know much about the big green guy I realised we shared some similarities... I’d like to think I have a bit of
his endurance, determination and superhuman strength!”
The other celebrity ambassadors are TV host Rove McManus and singer Ricki-Lee Coulter.
News of Ash’s Disney partnership comes after she defeated Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in her first-round match at Melbourne’s Australian Open.
Following her victory on Monday, she thanked the team behind her success, including coach Craig Tyzzer.
“I’m doing it with my team,” she told reporters. “We’re doing it as a team. We’re loving it. We’re embracing it. There’s no other way to approach it.”