Quinn Rooney via Getty Images Ashleigh Barty poses with her medal after being awarded the 2019 Newcombe Medal during the 2019 Newcombe Medal at Crown Palladium on December 02.

Australian tennis player Ash Barty has received the sport’s highest honour, the Newcombe Medal, for the third year in a row. The 23-year-old World No. 1 ranking player accepted the award at the 2019 Australian Tennis Awards in Melbourne, saying she was “incredibly grateful and very humbled” and thanked her family for their support.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have such an amazing support network around me,” she said. “It’s very special for me tonight to have Mum, Dad and my very first coach in Jim (Joyce) here. They gave me the unconditional love and support time and time again — in all the bad times and all the good times, they’re always there.

Daniel Pockett via Getty Images Ash Barty said she was “incredibly grateful and very humbled” after being awarded with the Newcombe Medal.