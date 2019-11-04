Ashleigh Barty finished the season in style by beating defending champion Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 to add the WTA Finals title to her end-of-year world number one ranking on Sunday.

Barty also took home a prize packet of $6.4 million - the biggest cash prize in tennis history. The Queenslander said she needs time to reflect on her incredible year.

“Give me a week at home with a few beers on the couch where I can kind of relive what has happened in 2019. It’s just been a crazy year, it really has,” said Barty.

“It’s been an incredible new era in women’s tennis and to play in front of this spectacular crowd has been amazing.”

The Indigenous tennis player, who became the first Australian to top the WTA rankings at the end of the year since they were introduced in 1975, capped a stellar season in Shenzhen having also won the French Open at Roland Garros in June.