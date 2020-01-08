HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Graham is due to give birth soon, but that’s not the only exciting announcement she's bringing us.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All The 11-piece Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Resort 2020 collection features lace-up panels, sexy plunging necklines, mixed prints and mesh underlays.

“Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body,” Graham said in a press release about the new collection. “I always strive to love my body and pregnancy has given me even more reason. I’ve got some new curves to embrace!” Graham rocked the internet in August just days after announcing her pregnancy, when she posted a partially nude and candid photo of her new stretch marks with the caption, “same same but a little different.”

On a November 2019 episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ digital series “Fearless,” Graham opened up about the struggle of coming to terms with her new body and the decision to post the photo. “This is a new body I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?” Graham said to interviewee and mother of four Taylor Hoit. “I felt so isolated and so alone, so I’ve had to come into this new world of body confidence.” With that in mind, Graham designed her anniversary campaign for Swimsuits For All with fit and design front of mind, for all women in all of life’s moments. “I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives.”