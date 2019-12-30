Ashlyn Harris And Ali Krieger, US Women's Soccer Stars, Get Married

The gods of the soccer world are likely smiling down on earth.

World champion soccer players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris of the US Women’s National Team got married before their friends and family at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, according to People.

Harris, 34, shared photos of Krieger, 34, and herself dressed in elegant shades of white to celebrate the special weekend.

“It’s time baby,” Harris wrote in a caption on Instagram earlier Saturday. “I’ve been waiting 10 years for this moment.”

In her own Instagram post, Krieger wrote, “I can’t wait to marry you!”

This summer, the couple celebrated another milestone together when the US women’s soccer team won their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup championship title﻿.