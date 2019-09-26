Ashton Kutcher Deletes ‘Snarky’ Tweet Likely About Marriage To Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher is keeping his mouth shut when it comes to ex-wife Demi Moore’s upcoming memoir ― at least to some degree.

Even as Moore has been talking about “Inside Out” ― including its revelations about Kutcher’s infidelity, the former couple’s threesomes, a devastating miscarriage and their eventual breakup ― Kutcher has maintained his silence.

Until Tuesday, when the actor appeared to (kind of) comment by tweeting: “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”