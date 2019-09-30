Someone Hacked An Asics Store And Played A Porn Video On Its Screens For Hours

Some hackers want money, some want to bring down governments but at least one, it would appear, just wanted to play a porn video on a large screen on a busy high street.

Sunday morning shoppers in the New Zealand city of Auckland were treated to such a sight after a “cyber security breach” left an X-rated movie playing for hours in the window of an Asics store.

One witness, Tanya Lee, told the NZ Herald that she was on the way to breakfast with her seven-year-old son when she noticed the video.

“I took a second look because I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Lee said.

“It’s totally inappropriate and offensive, not something that you want kids exposed to and it’s also embarrassing for Auckland as a tourist destination.”

A spokesman for the fashion retailer confirmed to the Reuters news agency that the screen above the store’s entrance was hacked and apologised to those who saw the explicit content.

“Our Shortland Street store was subject to a cyber security breach,” the spokesman told Reuters by email on Sunday.

“We are currently investigating the situation and working to mitigate it happening again in the future.”

Police said no report had been lodged in relation to the hacking.