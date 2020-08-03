Assistant health secretary Adm. Brett Giroir on Sunday rejected claims that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19, pointing out that there’s no evidence so far to show that it is.

Giroir, who led the country’s coronavirus testing efforts until June, was asked in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if US President Donald Trump’s continued push for hydroxychloroquine presents a danger to public health.

Hydroxychloroquine initially looked “very promising” as a potential COVID-19 treatment, but there are no definitive studies of its efficacy, Giroir said.

“At this point in time, there’s been five randomised-control placebo-controlled trials that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine,” he said. “We don’t recommend that as a treatment. There’s no evidence to show that it is.”

Pressed on whether Trump’s messaging might cause confusion, Giroir said he believes doctors won’t be influenced by “whatever’s on Twitter” when deciding how to treat coronavirus patients.

“There may be circumstances ― I don’t know what they are ― where a physician may prescribe it for an individual,” Giroir said. “But I think most physicians and prescribers are evidence-based, and they’re not influenced by whatever’s on Twitter. ... And the evidence just doesn’t show that hydroxychloroquine is effective right now.”