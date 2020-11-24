AstraZeneca Vaccine Can Be 90% Effective, On Track For Australia By March

Britain’s AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects and will apply for regulatory approval in Australia in the coming weeks.

The vaccine, developed by Oxford University, was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

The Australian government has already ordered at least 30 million doses of the vaccine.

Here are some of the key findings:

One dosing regimen was shown to be 90% effective, the other 62%

It was shown to work in different age groups, including the elderly

The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at 2-8 degrees Celsius for at least eight months making it easier to transfer around the globe

It is hoped 3 billion doses of the vaccine could be supplied around the world by the end of 2021

Interim analysis from the latest phase three trial shows an average efficacy of 70.4% from combining two doses.



Professor Andrew Pollard, who is leading the vaccine trial, said the results would “save many lives.”



In a statement, he said: “Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.



“Today’s announcement is only possible thanks to the many volunteers in our trial, and the hard-working and talented team of researchers based around the world.”