Atlanta Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Had Past Reprimand For Use Of Force

(Reuters) ― The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last week was previously reprimanded for use of force involving a firearm, according to records released to Reuters by the city’s police department on Tuesday. The records show Garrett Rolfe received a written reprimand in October 2017 for a firearm incident in September 2016, his sole use-of-force complaint in seven years on the force prior to Friday’s shooting. No further details were disclosed. Rolfe was fired from the department after the shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant, which was captured by body and surveillance cameras. A second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, who is also white, was placed on administrative duty. The death of 27-year-old Brooks, which came after he tussled with Rolfe and Brosnan and took off running with one of their Taser guns, was the latest killing of a black man to spark nationwide outrage at police brutality and racial injustice. An autopsy conducted on Sunday showed that Brooks died from blood loss and organ injuries and ruled the death a homicide.

ASSOCIATED PRESS This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta.