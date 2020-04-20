Knobby Aussie comedians take on the kinds of people in self-iso: David Attenborough style.

A David Attenborough-style COVID-19 video by three Aussie comedians has gone viral for poking fun at the types of Aussies in isolation.

Melbourne-based comedians Max Price, Luke Goodall and Mahalia Brown produced the spoof doco that has blown up to nearly 1 million views in a few days.

Species of Isolators looks at the types of people who exist in lockdown – and we’re sure you’ll recognise a couple of your mates in this one:

Your girlfriend using her spare time to become TikTok famous but just comes off looking like a boomer (um, that could be me actually), panic buyers, the person starting yet another podcast and that person bringing wine o’clock earlier every day (also possibly be me.)