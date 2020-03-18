Channel 9 Scott Morrison announces historic restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19

Travel bans at Level Four: all overseas travel now off the cards

Gatherings of 100 people or more banned

Aged-care home visits banned

Schools to remain open

PM slams hoarders

Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared a biosecurity emergency on Wednesday announcing a number of unprecedented updates as coronavirus cases in Australia surge.

The announcements relate to restrictions on indoor gatherings of a 100 people or more in pubs, clubs and restaurants and a “Level Four” ban on overseas travel to every country in the world, measures the PM compared to those in place during WW1.

“Life is changing in Australia, as it is changing all around the world,” he said.

“This is a once in 100 year type event. We haven’t seen this sort of thing in Australia since the end of the first World War.”

Morrison said there was “no two-week answer to what we’re confronting”, and warned we could be looking at six months of uncertainty.

At least 450 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19, one in WA, three in NSW and one in Queensland. The virus has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace.

Here are the latest updates:

Non-essential Gatherings Of 100 People Or More Banned

The government will enforce tough new restrictions on non-essential indoor gatherings of 100 or more as of Wednesday.

What is essential and non-essential?

Essential gatherings:

“That is an airport, public transportation, which includes public transportation facilities, such as stations, platforms, stops, trains, trams, buses, these are essential,” Morrison explained.

“Airport, public transportation, medical services and facilities, aged care, youth justice centres, prisons, and shopping centres (are essential).

“Medical and health service facilities, emergency service facilities, disability or aged care facilities, correctional facilities, youth justice centres or other places of custody, courts or tribunals.

“Parliaments, food market, supermarket, grocery store, retail store, shopping centre that is necessary for the normal business of those premises. Office buildings, factories, construction sites, mining sites, necessary for their normal operation.”

Morrison said “Non-essential is everything else” and it will be up to state and territory leaders to decide if they will restrict groups of less than 100 people gathering indoors, ie smaller pubs and restaurants.

“Further measures on gatherings indoor of less than 100 people are being worked on by the states and territories, in terms of their practical implications,” Morrison said adding “social distancing” is imperative at this time.

“It is important that we try and observe those social distancing practices which is a metre and a half apart, wherever that is practicable to ensure we can contain and limit the spread of the virus.”

Level 4 Travel Bans

Travel bans on Australians are now at Level Four indefinitely which means every overseas destination around the world is off the cards.

“That is the first time that has ever happened in Australia’s history,” Morrison told reporters.

“The travel advice to every Australian is ‘Do not travel abroad’. Do not go overseas. That is very clear that instruction.

“For those who are thinking of going overseas in the school holidays, don’t. Don’t go overseas.”

The government has implemented waivers on aviation-related charges to airlines, government fees on air carriers will be waived out over six months from 6 April with a rebate from those being paid back from 1 February.

“This will provide support for our aviation sector, who has been the hardest hit from the arrangements, as you have seen from the various announcements from the major airlines.”