Celebrity Bushfire Donations: Where The Money Is Going And What Causes It Will Help

Australia’s catastrophic bushfire crisis, which began in October last year, has now killed at least 27 people and possibly a billion animals, forced thousands of people to evacuate from holiday beaches, burned more than 10 million hectares of land and destroyed more than 1,900 homes. Local and international celebrities like Celeste Barber, Nicole Kidman and Pink have made generous donations as the crisis continues. But many wonder where their money will go.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban donated $500,000 toward rural fire services.

Earlier this month, Urban informed fans that he and Kidman had donated $500,000 toward rural fire services. “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Urban wrote on Instagram. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.” Pink

SUZANNE CORDEIRO via Getty Images “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” Pink wrote on Instagram.

Pink pledged to donate $500,000 to local fire services. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the 40-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, wrote on Instagram. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines,” she said. “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.” Pink also shared the details of state fire services her fans could donate to, including NSW Rural Fire Service, QLD Fire and Rescue, SA Country Fire Service, VIC Country Fire Authority, Tasmania Fire Service and WA fire services. Metallica

ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of the band Metallica, from left to right: Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. They donated $750,000 to fight the fires in Australia.

The band recently announced on Twitter it was donating $750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority in Victoria. Ellen DeGeneres

Steve Granitz via Getty Images “Please help. Donate if you can," comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who launched a GoFundMe page, tweeted.

The talk show host said she’s donated to three charities: NSW Rural Fire Service, the Red Cross and WIRES, though she hasn’t specified an amount. She has also launched a GoFundMe page that aims to raise US$5 million for firefighting services and wildlife shelters. “Australia is in an emergency like nothing anyone on earth has seen before,” the TV star wrote on Twitter. “Please help. Donate if you can. The loss of homes, and the lives of people and animals is catastrophic.” Shawn Mendes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Singer Shawn Mendes donated to the Red Cross and local fire services.

Canadian musician Shawn Mendes said his foundation donated to the Red Cross, NSW Rural Fire Service and the SA Country Fire Service. “Every time I’ve been to Australia I’ve fallen more and more in love with the people & wildlife. Please join me to help support relief efforts for the devastating effects of the Australian wildfires,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “The @shawnfoundation & I are making donations to benefit the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund & two local organizations - the NSW Rural Fire Service and the South Australian Country Fire Service. Every donation matters - see graphic in my post for more information.” Kylie Minogue

Lia Toby/BFC via Getty Images Kylie Minogue and her family donated $500,000 to firefighting efforts.

The Australian singer recently told fans that the Minogue family had donated $500,000 “towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required.” She tagged the NSW Rural Fire Service, Victoria’s Country Fire Authority, SA Country Fire Service, Australian Red Cross and WIRES in her Instagram post. Celeste Barber

Gary Gershoff via Getty Images Comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $50 million via Facebook to fight the fires.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has also made headlines in the past week, with her Facebook fundraiser already attracting over $50 million in donations. After initially dedicating the money to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund, she announced the money would be distributed across all states of Australia. Dacre Montgomery

Rachel Luna via Getty Images Australian actor and "Stranger Things" star Dacre Montgomery started a GoFundMe page.

Montgomery has started a GoFundMe page with a target of $500,000 to go toward the Australian Red Cross. Dami Im

Hanna Lassen via Getty Images “Let’s pray for rain and healing on our land and continue our support wherever we can,” wrote musician Dami Im on Instagram.

Former “X Factor Australia” winner Dami Im and her husband Noah have donated $10,000 to the Australian Red Cross. “Watching the news I’ve been feeling so helpless. Noah and I are giving our support through the Red Cross,” the musician recently wrote on Instagram. “Let’s pray for rain and healing on our land and continue our support wherever we can.” Sofia Carson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images "We are with you Australia," wrote actor Sofia Carson.

The Disney actor didn’t specify how much she donated, but wrote on Twitter: “(I just made a donation. Anything & everything will help) We are with you Australia. @RedCrossAU.” Flume

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images DJ Flume has donated $100,000 "to help injured, displaced wildlife."