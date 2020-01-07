Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million As Bushfire Crisis Continues

Don Arnold via Getty Images Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million as the Australian bushfire crisis continues.

Actor Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million as the Australian bushfire crisis continues. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 36-year-old who is based in New South Wales coastal town Byron Bay, announced his contribution and asked fans to “dig deep” to support firefighting services and wildlife shelters. “Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars,” he wrote next to the candid clip.

“Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.” The Thor star said he had added links to various firefighter organisations and charities “who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time”. “Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya,” he concluded.

Chris’ contribution comes after Russell Crowe’s speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday. While the Loudest Voice actor wasn’t present to accept his award as he was back in Australia protecting his family, he had a powerful message prepared that was read out by Jennifer Aniston. “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based,” read his speech. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images Small spot fires still burn on January 05, 2020 between Orbost and Cann River along the Princes Highway, Australia.