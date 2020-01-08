Huffpost Australia Elton John has made a huge donation to bushfire relief to close his Sydney concert.

Elton John has donated $1 million to Australia’s “biblical scale” bushfire crisis. The singer, who has toured Australia since the 1970s, closed his concert at Sydney Superdome on Tuesday with an emotional speech honouring Australian firefighters and those who have lost everything. “There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes. There are people who have lost their lives and their homes,” he while sitting at his piano on stage. “And lastly there’s the plight of the animals. A loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale, and heart-breaking. Therefore, tonight I will be pledging one million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund.”

Elton John just donated one million dollars to the bushfire relief pic.twitter.com/Ld2i0t9n98 — Britt (@BrittA2211) January 7, 2020

“Breaks my heart,” he said on stage before breaking into his hit Your Song. “This is my bit towards it, and I love Australia so much. To those who have lost their homes, God bless, I hope that your life will be repaired very, very soon.” It’s a pledge that matches Australian actor Chris Hemsworth’s epic $1 million donation on Tuesday.