Australia Faces 'Heightened Risk' Of Heatwaves And Bushfires This Summer

Brett Hemmings via Getty Images Firefighters continue to battle to contain bushfires across NSW.

MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s fire and drought-ravaged east will suffer continued hot and dry conditions this summer, increasing the chances of severe weather events, the country’s weather bureau said on Thursday. The Bureau of Meteorology warned the country could expect more heatwaves and little rain in the east during the summer, which runs from December through February, following one of the driest springs ever.

“We’ve already seen significant bushfire activity during spring, and the outlook for drier and warmer than average conditions will maintain that heightened risk over the coming months,” the bureau’s head of long-range forecasts, Andrew Watkins, said in a statement.

Summer is almost here! So, what's the #BOMOutlook for Dec–Feb? A drier-than-average December is likely for most of Australia, but from January this likelihood contracts to the east. Days expected to be warmer than average. Find out more: https://t.co/2MHqGd0rSypic.twitter.com/SzTDse8FCD — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 28, 2019

With more than 150 fires burning across #NSW and the forecast of more hot and windy weather for the weekend please use this time to prepare. Review your bush fire plan, prepare your properties and discuss as a household what you will do if threatened by fire. #NSWRFSpic.twitter.com/ALlF0dsZ9n — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 27, 2019

The hot, dry spring led to an early start to Australia’s bushfire season, with people killed and more than 500 homes destroyed since September. Fire authorities have warned there is worse to come. The forecast offered no relief to Australia’s devastated farming sector, with the country’s largest and most lucrative crop, wheat, facing the worst damage in the third straight year of drought. Temperatures across most of the country are highly likely to be warmer than average during the day and night, the bureau said. “This outlook also means the risk of heatwaves is increased,” Watkins said.

Brett Hemmings via Getty Images A CFA crew member starts a generator to pump water into his tanker.