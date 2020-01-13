Bindi Irwin Shares Update On Bushfire-Affected Koala Who Is 'On Road To Recovery'

Bradley Kanaris via Getty Images Bindi Irwin shared an update on a koala named Barry, who is recovering at Queensland’s Australia Zoo after being affected by the fires.

As Australia’s worst bushfire crisis continues, it’s been estimated over 1 billion wildlife have died as a result of the catastrophic conditions. On Monday morning Bindi Irwin shared an update on a koala named Barry, who is recovering at Queensland’s Australia Zoo after being affected by the fires.

“Barry is one tough koala! After being caught in the bushfires devastating Australia, he was diagnosed with pulmonary disease from smoke inhalation,” the 21-year-old daughter of late conservationist Steve Irwin wrote. Pulmonary disease affects the lungs and poses issues with breathing. Bindi added: “Thankfully, after some love and care from the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital team, he’s on the road to recovery and will hopefully soon be ready for release into a safe area”. She suggested her followers could learn more about helping koalas by visiting the official Wildlife Warriors website, which is dedicated to wildlife conservation as an initiative of her family’s zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.