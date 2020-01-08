Lizzo Pauses Australian Tour Commitments To Help Bushfire Victims

Musician Lizzo has taken a break from her gigs in Australia to lend a helping hand as the country’s worst bushfire crisis continues. The 31-year-old ‘Good As Hell’ hitmaker spent time volunteering at Melbourne’s Foodbank on Wednesday, helping package food hampers for those who’ve been affected by the devastating fires.

“We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today!” Foodbank Victoria announced on Twitter.

We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you'd like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit https://t.co/aDyjFTSsLE 💜 pic.twitter.com/J5Nn0oyyod — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

LOOK AT HOW MY CUTE LIL FRIEND MADE @lizzo LAUGH WHILE SHE WAS VOLUNTEERING!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fpWCmIL0Bl — pizza. (@ImPizzaT) January 8, 2020

The organisation has set up a page on its website where Lizzo fans can learn how to make a difference this bushfire season. The 2019/2020 bushfire season death toll stands at 25, 10.3 million hectares of land has been burnt, a billion animals are feared to have perished,thousands of people have been evacuated from holiday beaches, and more than 1900 homes have been destroyed.

Bushfire smoke from Australia has now reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organisation said on Tuesday. New Zealand police issued an official statement asking Auckland residents not to phone the emergency number there about the alarming orange sky after an influx of calls. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged $2 billion to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency. Celebrities who have donated include Elton John and Chris Hemsworth with $1 million each, as well as billionaire James Packer ($5 million), singer Pink ($500,000) and comedian Celeste Barber who has helped raise over $40 million through her fundraising page.