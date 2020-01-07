Dozens of firefighters formed a guard of honour and stood with hand on heart on Tuesday to bid a solemn farewell to colleague Andrew O’Dwyer, one of three volunteers killed in recent blazes.

The 36-year-old father was killed along with colleague Geoffrey Keaton on December 19 after a burnt tree fell in the path of their firetruck, causing it to roll.

A third firefighter was killed in a separate incident in late December in what authorities described as a “fire tornado.”

Fires have razed more than 8.6 million hectares of land across Australia, killing 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes, most in the south east.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced some criticism for his response to the fires, attended the funeral in Sydney.