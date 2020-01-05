zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx December 20th 2019 - Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized. He was admitted to a London hospital as a precautionary measure for observation and to receive treatment for a pre-existing condition. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 6/24/18 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club and the British Driving Society Annual Show at Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park. (Windsor, Berkshire, England, UK)

Queen Elizabeth joined grandsons William and Harry on Saturday in expressing shock at the bushfires ravaging Australia, and sent their thanks to the firefighters who risked their lives to save others. In separate statements from the three royal households, the family sent messages of condolences and support to “all Australians.” “My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need,“Queen Elizabeth, who is Australia’s head of state, said in a statement. “Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time.” Prince William, son of Prince Charles and the late PrincessDiana, and his wife Kate said they had been shocked and saddened by the wildfires, while brother Harry and his wife Meghan sent messages of support and fundraising links on Instagram.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits the laboratory as he tours The Institute of Translational Medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, Britain March 4, 2019. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS