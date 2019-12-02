Australia's Foreign Minister Says China Is Holding Detained Writer In 'Unacceptable' Conditions

* Chinese-born Australian writer detained for nearly a year * Australia says Yang Hengjun denied basic standards of care * Case threatens to stoke bilateral tensions SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday a Chinese-born Australian writer was being held by Beijing in “unacceptable” conditions, including daily interrogations while shackled. Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned online journalist and blogger, was formally arrested in August on suspicion of espionage, seven months after he was originally detained in the southern city of Guangzhou. Espionage is punishable by death in China, and Beijing has told Australia not to interfere.

