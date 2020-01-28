Kevin Frayer via Getty Images A Chinese health worker checks the temperature of a man entering a subway station during the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

A fifth case of a new coronavirus was confirmed in Australia on Monday, with health officials saying the case involved a 21-year-old woman who was on the last flight out of the Chinese city of Wuhan to Sydney before China imposed a travel ban.

The coronavirus, believed to have originated in a wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 80 people, all of them in China, and infected more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

The woman travelled on a direct flight to Sydney from Wuhan and developed symptoms within 24 hours and went to an emergency department, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.