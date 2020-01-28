A fifth case of a new coronavirus was confirmed in Australia on Monday, with health officials saying the case involved a 21-year-old woman who was on the last flight out of the Chinese city of Wuhan to Sydney before China imposed a travel ban.
The coronavirus, believed to have originated in a wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 80 people, all of them in China, and infected more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.
The woman travelled on a direct flight to Sydney from Wuhan and developed symptoms within 24 hours and went to an emergency department, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.
Australia’s first four cases were confirmed on Saturday, with one in Melbourne and three in Sydney, with Australian foreign minister Marise Payne saying the government were looking closely at what was possible for people still in the province.