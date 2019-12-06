Australia Faces Horror Weekend Of Bushfires

SAEED KHAN via Getty Images A bushfire burns out of control in the Blue Mountains of the New South Wales on December 2, 2019. - Bushfire-prone Australia has experienced a horrific start to its fire season, which scientists say is beginning earlier and becoming more extreme as a result of climate change, which is raising temperatures and sapping moisture from the environment. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

*Hazardous air quality to linger in Sydney *100 bushfires rage across NSW *Two homes lost at Millmerran, in Queensland’s Darling Downs region Dangerous conditions across Australia are set to get worse this weekend as blazes rage across the country. Authorities are on Friday morning fighting nearly 100 fires across New South Wales, with strong winds stoking several blazes out of control. These stretch from the Illawarrra/Shoalhaven north to the Queensland border. Sydney is still blanketed by a layer of smoke after firefighters were battling several blazes ringing the city on Thursday. The hazardous air quality is expected to linger for days.

The smoke haze will hang around again tonight in many areas including Sydney and the Central Coast. It's going to be thick tomorrow morning due to a temperature inversion which will trap it in some areas. #nswrfs#nswfirespic.twitter.com/8keGQpnDb7 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 5, 2019

A Road Weather Alert has been issued for all #Sydney suburbs. Reduced visibility in #smoke may make road conditions dangerous at times Thursday evening and during Friday, particularly for southern and south west suburbs. Current NSW warnings: https://t.co/QHNwJ7G5ihpic.twitter.com/nBaP1OLOn7 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 5, 2019

In QLD, firefighters continue to battle dozens of blazes across the state as temperatures soar to 37 degrees C in parts on Friday. Authorities have confirmed that two homes were lost to a fast-moving bushfire at Millmerran on QLD’s Darling Downs.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Cypress Gardens and Forest Ridge (part of Milmerran fire) bushfire as at 6.30am Fri 6 Dec: https://t.co/dnz3Sq9Yf6 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 5, 2019

☀️Morning Queensland☀️

It’s plain to see how damaging these current bushfires can be. The large blaze at Cypress Gardens and Forest Ridge is still going and conditions will be challenging again today.

📸 Cypress Gardens pic.twitter.com/WueL80v6vh — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 5, 2019

Bushfires have killed at least six people and destroyed more than 400 homes since the start of the season. Fires are still burning in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said there were “very difficult conditions for firefighters at a number of large fires this afternoon that are impacting on communities,” adding that weather conditions would cause smoke to settle in many parts of Sydney.

This is the moment when the Green Wattle fire ran and impacted on communities at Orangeville last night. There to meet it head-on were residents and firefighters from #NSWRFS and @FRNSW, working together to save what they could. #nswfireshttps://t.co/eA1srgyvFA — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 5, 2019

With pollution increasing, Sydney reached as high as No. 19 on the Air Visual global rankings of cities with the worst air pollution, ahead of Mumbai and Shanghai. Bushfires are common in Australia, but this year’s fire season has begun much earlier than usual, with temperatures soaring regularly above 40 degrees C before the start of the southern summer and high winds scouring the drought-parched landscape. The crisis has put pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who critics say has not done enough to address the impact of climate change, which meteorologists have said is extending fire season.

