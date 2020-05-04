Australia Fights Virus Clusters As Parts Of Country Ease Restrictions

Getty Images A woman is escorted down the main driveway at Newmarch House on May 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Australia has recorded at least 6,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 95 people have died. More than 3.2 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 227,000 people have died from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Victoria saw its highest increase in new coronavirus cases in weeks on Sunday and New South Wales state struggled with a cluster of infections at an aged care facility, as parts of the country began easing distancing rules.

Thirteen new cases were recorded in Victoria on Sunday, health officials said, with six of the cases related to an infections cluster at a meat processing facility in Melbourne.

“What I’m worried about is the unknown unknowns,” Victoria’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said at a televised briefing, urging more people to get tested.

“We want to make sure that if we have cases that are positive in the community we can identify those individuals... this is how we are going to defeat the virus.”

In NSW there were four new cases, two of which were recorded at the Newmarch aged care facility in Sydney, where more than 60 people have been infected and 14 have died.

Australia and neighbouring New Zealand, which have closed borders and imposed lockdowns and tight social restrictions, have been hailed for containing COVID-19 outbreaks, but the measures are set to push both economies into recession.

Australia’s success in suppressing the virus has led to some states and territories allowing for more outdoor activities and public gatherings earlier than planned.

Many national parks have reopened in the state of Queensland and people were allowed to go on small picnics, while the Northern Territory has started lifting restrictions with the aim of ending them by June.

NSW has allowed visiting the homes of friends or loved ones but in groups no larger than two, and from next weekend, for the first time in six weeks, real estate agents will be allowed to hold traditional property inspections and on-site auctions.