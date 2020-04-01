Australians Urged To Get Flu Vaccine 'As Soon As They Can'

~User7565abab_575 via Getty Images The flu vaccine is now available in Australia.

Australians have been urged by health authorities to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible this year. Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly said in a coronavirus update press conference on Wednesday that “there are millions of vaccines” now available and he’d encourage people to get the jab “as soon as they can”. “I would really encourage and really stress the importance, this year in particular, for people to get their flu vaccine as soon as they can in the normal way through their normal general practice, through their pharmacist or various workplace-related vaccine providers,” said Kelly.

“This is particularly important for those in our community who are most vulnerable for the COVID-19 problem as well as flu.” This group of people includes the elderly, and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and cancer.

ABC News Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly