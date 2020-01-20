Golf Ball-Sized Hail Hits Canberra, Severe Storms To Impact NSW Next

Rohan Thomson via Getty Images Golf ball-sized hail is shown at Parliament House on January 20, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

Hail stones as large as golf balls hit Canberra on Monday, with authorities warning it wasn’t the end of the severe storms that were heading south east from the Australian capital into New South Wales. The Bureau of Meteorology informed residents at 5pm AEST that “damaging winds, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall” were expected for parts of Sydney, Gosford/Wyong, Wollondilly/Wingecarribee and Greater Wollongong.

On Monday afternoon it was confirmed the storm had a gust of 17km/h at Canberra airport, and locals were warned to move cars undercover and not drive on flooded roads.

Australian Parliament House tweeted a photo of the 5cm hailstones that surrounded the building as a result of the severe weather conditions. It comes after golf ball-sized hailstones similarly hit various parts of Victoria on Sunday, with social media users showing what they collected from their backyards. One social media user on Twitter, @Peteshakes, said his daughter was out collecting buckets of the hail in a “lifejacket just in case”. Another social media user who gave his name as Adam said that the storm damaged his solar panels on his house. Shoppers at a Woolworths in Melbourne suburb Templestowe were forced to evacuate on Sunday after the supermarket’s roof collapsed when hailstones fell through.

Today's storm had a gust of 117kmh at the airport and hail to 5cm. There is a slight chance of further storms tonight. Latest weather forecast and warnings here: https://t.co/ZNp1OU4wx6pic.twitter.com/OgbHb81Nsv — Bureau of Meteorology Australian Capital Territory (@BOM_ACT) January 20, 2020

Reports of 4-5cm hail in Canberra with a severe storm earlier this afternoon. Further storms are possible. Keep up to date with warnings here: https://t.co/WwMKAwqVNM and ensure you are storm ready by following these handy tips: https://t.co/dOCvpT15v5pic.twitter.com/JnXGVePW2U — Bureau of Meteorology Australian Capital Territory (@BOM_ACT) January 20, 2020

⚡⚡ A Detailed Severe #Thunderstorm Warning for DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE, POSSIBLY GIANT HAILSTONES and HEAVY RAINFALL for parts of #Sydney, Gosford/Wyong, Wollondilly/Wingecarribee & Greater Wollongong. For latest warnings visit: https://t.co/bKgH3U9x5k#NSWSESpic.twitter.com/k4m6lgF6NN — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 20, 2020