Getty/ sumiran.a TikTok Australia's east coast struggled through a heatwave that saw temperatures hit 45 degrees celsius.

As parts of Australia, including Sydney, sweltered through the hottest November night on record on Saturday, Aussies on the east coast did what they could to stay cool amid the 41-plus degree heat.

Authorities issued a total fire ban, boats flocked Sydney harbour and one lady, known only as Carol, took to the street with her hose to cool passers-by down.

One TikToker caught the friendly moments on camera.

“This is Carol who lives just across from the pizza bar I work in,” wrote Sumiran on their TikTok account.

“Today it was 41 degrees in Sydney and I saw her sprinkling water on everyone passing by.”