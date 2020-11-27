SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s ‘Summer of Cricket’ got underway in earnest on Friday with the first one-day international against India in front of a socially-distanced crowd of some 20,000 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While the global health crisis had a clear impact on the staging and timing of the clash, there was recognition before the match of another of the main changes to world in the eight months since Australia last hosted international men’s cricket. In an echo of the ‘Black Lives Matters’ movement, both teams stood in a “Barefoot Circle” on the pitch before warming up as a stand against racism and a recognition of indigenous or First Nation Australians, “the traditional owners of the land”.

Cameron Spencer - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images Australian and Indian players participate in a Barefoot Ceremony ahead of game one of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27/

There was a further moment’s silence to remember former Australia batsman Dean Jones, who died of a heart attack at the age of 59 last month, before the singing of the national anthems. Australia won the toss and elected to bat on a glorious afternoon in Sydney, with paceman Mohammed Shami bowling the first delivery to Australian opener David Warner. “It’s great to have cricket back and in front of some fans as well,” said Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images The Australia and India teams form a Barefoot circle in support of Black Lives Matter before game one of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27.