Australia is on course to have largely eradicated the coronavirus by July, a public health official said on Wednesday, as New South Wales announced the removal of restrictions on community sports.

“Our view has been that we had hoped that by June/July that we would see coronavirus largely disappearing from the country, so this is pretty much on track,” said Bill Rawlinson, a senior medical virologist with New South Wales Health.

NSW said it would resume community sports like netball and cricket from July 1, after the state went for two weeks without any cases of community transmission.

Australia logged an increase of seven cases overnight in the eastern states, three in NSW and four in Victoria, bringing total nationwide cases to 7,274. Three of the most recent cases were from unknown sources, after the country recorded no cases acquired from an unknown source overnight to Tuesday.

Despite the low numbers, Queensland and Western Australia have kept their borders shut, resisting calls to reopen them by their hard-hit tourism industries.