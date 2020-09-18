Australian Bookshop Bans JK Rowling Books Over Transphobic Remarks

Getty/Rabble Books and Games Facebook Australian bookshop Rabble Books and Games (right) will no longer stock the novels of JK Rowling (left).

An Australian bookstore has banned JK Rowling’s books from its shelves because of her history of using transphobic rhetoric online and claims that her latest novel is transphobic.

Rabble Books and Games, in the Maylands suburb of Perth, said in a Facebook post it will not stock novels from the author’s crime-writer pseudonym, Robert Galbraith, and has started to phase out Harry Potter titles in order to make the store a “safer space”.

Customers can still order the children’s series from the shop, but the titles won’t appear on the shelves and profits will be donated to Trans Folk WA.

“(We are) trying not to put books by transphobes on the shelves, when we know about them,” the shop said in a Facebook post.

“There are more worthy books to put on the shelf, books that don’t harm communities and won’t make us sad to unpack them.”