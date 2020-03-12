ASSOCIATED PRESS McLaren driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, enters the pit as the team's crew members watch during the Formula One US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

March 12 - The McLaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, the team said on Thursday. The positive test at McLaren follows four crew members of fellow Formula One team Haas being quarantined due to the outbreak.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” McLaren said in a statement. “The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.”

McLaren Racing withdraws from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/BZvHVKQoev — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 12, 2020

Both Haas and McLaren are Britain-based teams. Victoria-based general practitioner, Dr Vyom Sharma, said the racing team’s decision to withdraw from the event was commendable as the risk of community spread of the virus remains. “McLaren have done the right thing,” Dr Sharma told HuffPost Australia. The doctor at QV Clinic in Melbourne said he was also concerned about the Australian Grand Prix going ahead at all, as “we are risking the greatest public health disaster in Victoria’s history”. “We need to cancel the public attendance of the Grand Prix,” he added, suggesting Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews make a call to pull the plug on spectators attending. If that were the case, Australia’s Grand Prix would be following in the footsteps of the Bahrain Grand Prix. It will be held on March 22 and will have no spectators on site, a decision made by organisers in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April, has been postponed.

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images Carlos Sainz of Spain and McLaren F1 poses for a photo in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Dr Sharma’s comments come after a series of medical and health experts expressed similar concerns about the racing event. “The risk is that there may be some community transmission happening in Melbourne and that appears to already be the case from what we can see,” Melbourne anaesthetist Pieter Peach told The Age. “The probability is that some of those people will attend the event and shed the virus and pass it on. The ultimate risk is that what this will do is increase the number of people that are already presenting to our hospitals with severe respiratory infections.”

Clive Mason via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP speaks to the media during a press conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.