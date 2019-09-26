When Frank Sinatra sang “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” he may have been speaking for the man who created the labradoodle.

Three decades ago, Australian dog breeder Wally Conron from Victoria was asked to breed a non-shedding guide dog for a blind woman in Hawaii whose husband was allergic to long-haired dogs.

“She wanted to know if we could come up with a dog that she could use as a guide dog and her husband wouldn’t be allergic to,” Conron told the ABC.

Conron initially thought a standard poodle would fit the bill, but decided to crossbreed a poodle with a Labrador retriever after he determined a poodle’s temperament wasn’t suitable for a successful guide dog.

The intention was to create a dog that was able to work like a Labrador with the hypoallergenic coat of a poodle.