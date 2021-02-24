MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) checks in Thursday for a flight at Cancun International Airport after backlash over his family's getaway while his home state endured a crippling winter storm.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has yet again addressed the controversy surrounding him flying to Mexico while a severe winter storm left millions of his constituents without power, saying his wife was “pretty pissed” that her texts about trip-planning were leaked and that people should “treat each other as human beings.”

Texts obtained last week by The New York Times show the senator’s wife, Heidi Cruz, messaged a group of friends, including some neighbours, as freezing weather took over Texas. “Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” she asked, adding, “We may go to Cancún.”

Cruz told the “Ruthless” podcast this week that someone leaking the texts was “a sign of how ridiculously politicised and nasty” the current political climate can be. He noted that he has both Republican and Democratic neighbours.

“Heidi’s pretty pissed” about the text leak, he said.

“You know, here’s a suggestion: Just don’t be assholes,” Cruz added. “Just treat each other as human beings. Have some degree, some modicum of respect.”