MELBOURNE - World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he has little respect for the Australian firebrand off the court. Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a “tool” on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation.

Djokovic said Kyrgios was good for tennis, and a talent that could beat any player on his day, but he was not someone the Serb admired away from the game.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, top, shakes hands with Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, after Kyrgios beat Djokovic at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Indian Wells, Calif.

Djokovic is a tool. I don’t mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/MMgeriH2GJ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 18, 2021

“My respect goes to him for the tennis he’s playing. I think he’s a very talented guy,” Djokovic told reporters. “He’s got a big game. He has proven that he has a quality to beat any player really in the world in the past. “Off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest. That’s where I’ll close it. “I really don’t have any further comments for him, his own comments for me or anything else he’s trying to do.”

Matt King via Getty Images Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 07, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

Defending champion Djokovic starts his bid for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, as well as an 18th Grand Slam crown, on Monday against unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena. He was in fine form during the ATP Cup, though Serbia’s title defence ended in the quarter-finals with a doubles defeat to Germany. Players have noted the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park are quicker than usual and while Djokovic felt that would favour the big servers he had full confidence in his return game, arguably the best in tennis.

Matt King via Getty Images Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 07, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.