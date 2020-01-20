Australian Open: Serena Williams Aces First Round After Air Quality Concerns

MELBOURNE - Serena Williams put aside her concerns about the air quality at Melbourne Park as she breezed into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday to remain on course for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Buoyed by securing her first WTA title as a mother in Auckland two weeks ago, the 38-year-old American great kept her stay out on Rod Laver Arena to a minimum with a 6-0 6-3 trouncing of Anastasia Potapova in under an hour.

The air quality was officially rated good on Monday but Williams had not forgotten the choking smoke from Australia’s bushfires that greeted her when she arrived in Melbourne earlier this week. “I definitely was concerned, and am. I think it changes every day,” the eighth seed told reporters.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Serena Williams of USA plays a forehand during round one of the Australian Open Tennis at Melbourne Park Tennis Centre on January 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

“There is a lot of factors on how it can change. That is still a concern for pretty much everyone. Every day all the players and the tournament make sure that all the players are updated on what the play conditions would be like. “It’s literally every day, we are just waiting every day to see how the air quality would be ... Today, it seemed normal. Yeah, it seemed pretty good... It definitely felt like that. Williams said she was particularly concerned because of the pulmonary embolism she suffered after giving birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017. “I’m, like, ‘oh no, I’m already playing a little down than most people’,” she added. “But we’ll see. Just have to focus on what happens and we’ll see what happens.”

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Serena Williams of the United States of America celebrates after winning a game during the first round of the 2020 Australian Open on January 20 2020, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.