Australians Told To Return Home From Overseas Before It’s Too Late

All Australians overseas who want to return home should do so immediately - the Department of Foreign Affairs has warned.

“As more countries close their borders or introduce travel restrictions, overseas travel is becoming more complex and difficult,” DFAT said of the disruption caused by the coronavirus.

“You may not be able to return to Australia when you had planned to.”

Australia has already urged citizens to refrain from going abroad. The updated advice was issued after Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with state and territory leaders to discuss strengthening restrictions on public gatherings.

At least 450 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19, one in WA, three in NSW and one in Queensland. The virus has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace.

The government has banned gatherings of more than 500 people, but several state leaders are pushing for the ban to extend to any event with more than 100 people.

Morrison’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.