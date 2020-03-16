Everything You Need To Know About Australia’s 14-Day Self-Isolation Rule For International Visitors

REUTERS/Daniel Munoz Self-isolation rules carries penalties for overseas visitors.

Scott Morrison has imposed a 14-day self-isolation on international travellers arriving from midnight Sunday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions set by New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus ‘war cabinet’. The strict measures were designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic across Australia and help the country “flatten the peak” of the virus, Morrison told a news conference. At least 313 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600. “To help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal precautionary self-isolation requirement on all international arrivals to Australia and that is effective from midnight tonight,” he said. “Further the Australian government will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.”

Those caught not self-isolating will be penalised. For instance, in Western Australia fines for breaking the seal-isolation rule will range from $5,000 to $50,000 under the state’s Public Health Act and the Emergency Management Act. WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the extreme measures were put in place to protect the community adding “these are necessary times because it’s an extraordinary situation.” The new border restrictions come as Australia recorded more than 250 cases of coronavirus and as the death toll reportedly jumped to five. News.com.au reports one person has died in WA, three in NSW and one in Queensland. As of mid-March, COVID-19, the deadly respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, has infected 156,00 people globally and killed more than 5,800. Australia has already imposed bans on travellers from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China, countries with high infection rates. The bans mean foreign nationals who have been in any of the four nations will not be allowed into Australia for 14 days from the time they left those countries. Australian citizens and permanent residents travelling from those countries will still be able to enter Australia but must self-isolate for a fortnight after returning home. Qantas Airways said it would give passengers on all Qantas and Jetstar flights the option to cancel and receive travel credits, while Virgin Australia said it was assessing how it could best support its customers.

