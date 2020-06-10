Author Emily Giffin Apologises Again For Her 'Mean' Meghan Markle Comments

Getty Images/Instagram Author Emily Giffin made disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex released a video of her reading with her son, Archie.

Author Emily Giffin is apologising again for negative comments she made about Meghan Markle last month in a new interview with The Associated Press.

The “Something Borrowed” author made disparaging remarks about the Duchess of Sussex after she and Prince Harry released a video of the former actor reading the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to her son, Archie, for his first birthday.

While Giffin apologised at the time after her criticism went viral, she told AP that the comments “were not legitimate” and said “they were just mean.”

“I need to be more careful about the impact of my words,” Giffin said. “Being unfiltered, which is what I’ve chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person that you see on social media, definitely means that I’m going to make mistakes, too.”

Giffin, a self-described royal watcher, previously analysed the video of Meghan and Archie on her Instagram stories, where she wrote things like “Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Megan,” and purposefully misspelled the duchess’s name.

The author called the “me first” video “the Megan show” and criticised her for not putting pants on Archie.

In another Instagram story, Giffin posted a text calling the Duchess of Sussex “so unmaternal” and a “phony” who is “poorly” playing the part of a mother.