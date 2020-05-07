Getty Images Novelist Emily Giffin (left) is not a fan of Meghan Markle.

One author unleashed a torrent of insults at Meghan Markle over the sweet video that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared for their son Archie’s birthday on Wednesday. Prince Harry and Meghan recorded the video as part of the charity campaign #SaveWithStories, which seeks to provide food and learning resources to children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In the nearly three-minute clip, little Archie sits on his mother’s lap while the two read the children’s book “Duck! Rabbit!” But New York Times bestselling author Emily Giffin, writer of “Something Borrowed” and a self-described royal watcher, had nothing but complaints about Meghan’s part in the video.

In a series of Instagram stories on her page, Giffin introduced the video by writing “Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Megan,” before linking to the clip. Throughout the Instagram stories, she misspells the duchess’s first name.

Instagram

Giffin also shared a screenshot in one Instagram story of a comment she’d written. “Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘he said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid,” the author said. “Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him .... wearing no pants?! Ooookay ....” Giffin added. Keep in mind, Archie just turned one.

Instagram

In a separate text conversation posted to her social media account, Giffin appears to call the Duchess of Sussex “so unmaternal” and a “phony” who is “poorly” playing the part of a mother. Contrast that with Giffin describing other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, as a “class act” for wishing Archie a happy birthday:

Instagram Instagram

HuffPost reached out to Giffin and her representatives but did not receive an immediate comment. Giffin’s remarks elicited a strong response on Twitter, to say the very least. Writer Kaitlin Menza, who was formerly one half of the hit podcast “Royally Obsessed,” tweeted screenshots from Giffin’s Instagram posts, which were quickly picked up.

Man oh man does “Something Borrowed” author Emily Giffin hate Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/bjnoDNTY9p — heykmenz (@heykmenz) May 6, 2020

Royals reporter Omid Scobie, who is co-writing the much-anticipated book about Harry and Meghan due out later this summer, tweeted in response to Giffin’s comments, “Imagine being this hateful and pathetic.” Elizabeth Holmes, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and author of the upcoming “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” added, “Holy shit.” As news of Giffin’s Instagram stories blew up on Twitter, she turned her Instagram account from public to private:

Instagram

​Giffin ​previously said that Meghan “sucks” and that she was no longer a fan of Harry after the two announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family in January. “I can’t stand Meghan Markle. There. I said it,” the author declared in screenshots shared on Twitter in January. “And I’m no longer a Harry fan, either. Get over yourselves.”

@emilygiffin is a nasty person & part of the problem. Whoever Laura Dave is she’s one of the people that blame Meghan & must think Harry is a pushover. Awful people these women are. pic.twitter.com/PUjCtWSpx1 — G Bracke (@gbracke) January 9, 2020

And when Meghan gave birth to Archie last year, the author posted a photo of the queen on Instagram along with the caption, “FACT to keep in mind this week: The only reason the world cares about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy is because of this woman. God save the Queen.” She also described Harry and Meghan as a “footnote” in history books in a 2019 Columbus Dispatch article about the upcoming birth of little Archie, adding that she was more excited for William and Kate’s three children. “That’s the future,” she wrote. “They’ll be in the history books. Hundreds of years from now, Harry and Meghan will be a footnote.”