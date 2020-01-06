Awkwafina Is First Asian Woman To Win Best Actress Golden Globe In Musical/Comedy Film

Awkwafina is the 2020 Golden Globe winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. She is the first Asian woman to win in that category. The rapper and actor, whose real name is Nora Lum, won the award for her role in “The Farewell,” written and directed by Lulu Wang. During her acceptance speech at the 77th annual awards ceremony Sunday night, Awkwafina thanked Wang, among a number of people, calling her an “incredible director.” “You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime, and you’ve taught me so much,” she said. “Just filming this story, being with you, is incredible.” Awkwafina dedicated her award to her father, her grandmother and her late mother.

“The Farewell” centers on Awkwafina’s character, Billi, who was raised in the U.S. and returns to her birthplace of Changchun, China, to spend time with her dying grandmother. This was Awkwafina’s first Golden Globe nomination. “The Farewell” also received a nom for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language. “This week has been so surreal,” the actor/rapper wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the nomination last month. “Incredibly honored to wake up to the news this morning... Thank you so much HFPA for this nomination and for recognizing @thefarewell. Can’t believe I am nominated alongside such insanely talented women.”