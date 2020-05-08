Axl Rose And Steve Mnuchin Are In The Middle Of 2020′s Strangest Feud

Look at these old men fighting.
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose called out Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Twitter on Wednesday.
And when Mnuchin fired back with a question for the rock icon, Twitter users quickly joined in the civil war ― most of them piling on the treasury secretary with reminders of his recent history.
It’s not clear what specifically set Rose off, but he challenged Mnuchin to get in the ring with this message:
Mnuchin, clearly with an appetite for destruction, replied with a question for Rose, and it looks like the two won’t be going down to Paradise City together anytime soon:
Mnuchin’s initial tweet, according to screenshots, featured a flag of Liberia rather than that of the United States.
He deleted the tweet and replaced it with one with the proper flag.
Mnuchin asked a question... and his critics were only happy to step in and join the fun and games with some answers: