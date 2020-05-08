Axl Rose And Steve Mnuchin Are In The Middle Of 2020′s Strangest Feud

Look at these old men fighting. Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose called out Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Twitter on Wednesday. And when Mnuchin fired back with a question for the rock icon, Twitter users quickly joined in the civil war ― most of them piling on the treasury secretary with reminders of his recent history. It’s not clear what specifically set Rose off, but he challenged Mnuchin to get in the ring with this message:

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

Mnuchin, clearly with an appetite for destruction, replied with a question for Rose, and it looks like the two won’t be going down to Paradise City together anytime soon:

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Mnuchin’s initial tweet, according to screenshots, featured a flag of Liberia rather than that of the United States. He deleted the tweet and replaced it with one with the proper flag. Mnuchin asked a question... and his critics were only happy to step in and join the fun and games with some answers:

He didn’t delay coronavirus economic recovery checks so Trump could get his name on them. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 7, 2020

He gave us Appetite for Destruction. You've given us just one third of that. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 7, 2020

Axl Rose has foreclosed on 137,000 fewer American families than you, Steve. https://t.co/iPM4KCez7T — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 7, 2020

Pretty hilarious to call out Axl Rose’s American patriotism and then ADD THE WRONG FLAG pic.twitter.com/6Fc7fSSgfb — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) May 7, 2020

Didn’t charge taxpayers when he and his trophy wife flew out to see the eclipse.



There’s that. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 7, 2020

Axl Rose has taken us to Paradise City and Steve Mnuchin is taking us all to the cemetery. — RL Miller (@RL_Miller) May 7, 2020

Didn’t traipse about with Cruella Deville & steal billions, I’m wagering? — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 7, 2020

Way to go, Steve Mnuchin. For the first time in my life, I'm a fan of Axl Rose. https://t.co/VWvHKbbaFb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 7, 2020

The US Secretary of the Treasury tried to own Axl Rose with a photo of Liberian flag and had to delete and repost with the American one. It's so good. I can't take it. https://t.co/eDe1N1EoP8 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 7, 2020

OK, but what _has_ Axl Rose done for Liberia lately? — Hans Noel (@ProfHansNoel) May 7, 2020